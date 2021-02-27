HUNTINGTON — More than four months after it was issued, Cabell County’s stay-at-home advisory has been lifted.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department lifted the advisory, which was issued Oct. 15, 2020, due to increasing numbers of COVID-19, on Saturday, according to a release from the health department.
Health department officials cited “remarkable improvements” in the number of new cases of COVID-19, as well as adequate testing and an increase in vaccination rates, as reasons the advisory was lifted.
“After more than four months of high levels of COVID-19 community transmission, disruption, hospitalization and deaths, our worst pandemic wave to date has improved to levels not seen since September,” the release said. “Certainly, there are still significant levels of transmission and risk of disease that warrant ongoing strict adherence to hand-washing, social distancing and masking precautions. However, broad stay-at-home restrictions are no longer needed for Cabell County.”
The health department says people who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine or who are at high risk of severe disease should consider their risks and decide if they should take stronger precautions to prevent infection. Health officials also recommend continuing to follow the guidelines issued by Gov. Jim Justice as well as pre-registering for a COVID-19 vaccine online at vaccinate.wv.gov.
“What we do right now as things improve is crucial to our ability to speed the arrival of the end of this pandemic,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said in the release.
There were 346 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Saturday, for a total of 131,580, and six new deaths, for a total of 2,297.
Cabell County reported 520 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 136.
In Kentucky, Boyd County reported three new cases, for a total of 4,541, with patients’ ages ranging from 27 to 56. There have been 61 virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, there have been a total of 403,947 cases and 4,625 deaths.
Ohio reported more than 1,700 new cases Saturday, for a total of 966,154, with 17,237 deaths.