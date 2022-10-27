The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University officials, including members of the College of Business Advisory Board and other guests, took a tour and participated in a steel beam-signing ceremony Thursday at the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business & Innovation in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.

"This is a transformative project, because what it does is create a space for a futuristic business school that brings alumni, faculty, students and the world of business together every day to create experiential learning opportunities for our students, as well as projects and consulting opportunities for companies," said Avinandan "Avi" Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University and former dean of the school's College of Business.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

