CHARLESTON — Nucor Corp. revealed Wednesday it has selected Mason County as the location for a planned sheet steel mill, an investment of more than $2.7 billion.
“This is a landmark announcement in the history of our state,” Justice said in a news release. “Nucor’s brand new facility is going to be a key part of West Virginia’s DNA long into the future. It’s going to change lives by bringing hundreds of great-paying jobs to Mason County, and the economic ripple effects will bring even more goodness to our state."
Nucor Corp., the largest steel producer in the United States, is a Fortune 150 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, that produces steel by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces.
“We are incredibly excited to be building this new steel mill in West Virginia. This will be the world’s most advanced sheet steel mill producing the most sustainable steel that will build our nation’s modern 21st century economy,” said Leon Topalian, president and chief executive officer of Nucor Corporation, in the release. “This is a transformational project that will have a significant economic impact in Mason County and surrounding areas. We look forward to being part of the community for decades to come.”
When complete, the mill is expected to create approximately 800 manufacturing jobs, according to the release. Construction of the facility, which officials said will begin this year, will create an additional 1,000 jobs.
In its news release, Nucor said construction is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals. Additional sites in Northern West Virginia are also under consideration for a transload and processing facility.
The mill will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation, and construction markets. It will also include advanced downstream processing capabilities, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities, and initially two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.
A person at the Mason County courthouse said Nucor will build the mill at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 30 miles north of downtown Huntington. The property is where a pulp mill was proposed in the 1990s, but the pulp mill was never built.
Nucor expects the Mason County facility to be operational by 2024.