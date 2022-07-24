The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210618 steelofwv 03.jpg
Production employee Dwayne Hightower cuts solar beams to length in the Steel of West Virginia fabrication department in Huntington in this June 17, 2021, file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences is the recipient of a $25,000 promise from a local steel business in support of the college’s co-op program.

The university announced last week that Steel of West Virginia Inc. had pledged $25,000 over two years to the program, which was created and designed to connect students and employers by providing students with paid, full-time work experiences that support the educational process.

