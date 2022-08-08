The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Frustrated with the Legislature’s inability to pass laws restricting abortions, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates announced he plans to challenge Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the chamber’s top leadership position next year.

House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced his intention to seek the speaker position in a statement reported by Lootpress.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

