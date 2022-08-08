CHARLESTON — Frustrated with the Legislature’s inability to pass laws restricting abortions, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates announced he plans to challenge Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the chamber’s top leadership position next year.
House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced his intention to seek the speaker position in a statement reported by Lootpress.
Steele is the owner of Lootpress, and he is a practicing lawyer based in Beckley.
Steele is seeking the speaker’s podium in the House where Republicans have the supermajority because of the “inability of our leadership to accomplish the policy objectives our constituents elected us to achieve,” he said in the statement.
Steele told Hanshaw of his intention to seek the speaker position, he said. Hanshaw declined to comment on Steele’s intention to seek the leadership position Monday.
“I feel this time is crucial to solving the problems before us,” Steele said. “We must focus on achieving the goals and desires of our constituents as we have promised in the past. I believe our progress is stalled under the current leadership and a new direction and focus are necessary.”
Steele, 41, first was elected to the House in 2018. He’s served as chairman of the House Government Organization Committee since the 2021 Regular Legislative Session.
Steele is unopposed in his race for House District 42.
Hanshaw, 42, who also is a lawyer, first was elected to the House in 2014. He served as vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee before being elected speaker in 2018 after now-West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead resigned to join the court.
Hanshaw is running against ACT WV party candidate Laura McGinnis for District 62.
Hanshaw is the second House Speaker since Republicans gained the majority in the Legislature in the 2014 general election. Republicans have a supermajority in both the House and Senate.
Members of the House participate in elections for speaker every two years at the start of the regular legislative session following the general election.
Steele particularly expressed frustration with the special legislative session that took place last month, calling out “our inability to accomplish the objectives” of the session.
Gov. Jim Justice called the Legislature in for the session to consider a personal income tax rate cut and to clarify laws that restrict access to abortions.
The House adopted Justice’s personal income tax proposal, which the GOP-supermajority Senate didn’t pick up. Senate leaders used the special session to drum up awareness for their own tax plan that relies on reducing property taxes and later reducing the personal income tax rate if the state meets certain economic thresholds.
The biggest point of contention between House and Senate majorities during the session was the means by which the State of West Virginia would restrict access to abortion care.
House and Senate GOP leaders weren’t able to come to an agreement on whether to charge doctors who perform abortions with a crime.
Members of both bodies also couldn’t agree on certain exemptions to allow abortions to protect the health of pregnant people or for people who are forced into pregnancy through rape or incest.
Additionally, both chambers couldn’t agree on how far those exemptions could go, when it came to children and people who are mentally incapacitated.
During debate about the bill in the House, Steele said any baby that is conceived through rape could be a “brilliant, bright example of God’s love for the woman birthing it.”
The special legislative session never adjourned sine die. Both legislative bodies are in recess until their respective chairs call them back in.
“It is of the utmost importance that we complete the work of the special session,” Steele said. “However, we must work toward the future of our state.”
In a column published on Lootpress in July, Steele said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey had dealt a blow to people who support abortion bans and restrictions when Morrisey issued a memo saying West Virginia’s abortion laws were too vague to be enforced and that the Legislature should convene and act in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning its decision in Roe vs. Wade, which allowed abortion access for pregnant people.
“Make not mistake about it, we are a Pro-Life House, and always have been,” Steele wrote. “This issue has been a priority to us for many years.”
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango on July 18 granted an injunction against the state’s laws banning abortion, saying the existing laws were too vague and conflicting with each other to be enforced.
Between Salango’s ruling and the Legislature not adopting new laws, abortions remain legal in West Virginia.