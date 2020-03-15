SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Tri-State STEM+M school will graduate its first students May 15.
The school with some 70 students from around the Tri-State is in its third year of operation at 702 Solida Road in South Point.
On track for graduation this spring are Landon Griffin, Allison Himes, Anna Holman, Tommie McCartney, Carmie McGuffin, Isabella Schrader, Morgan Stevens and Lindsay Waters, according to Billie Brooks, director of the public school that concentrates on science, technology, engineering, math and medicine.
Bella Schrader, 17, of Chesapeake, has gone to the STEM school since it opened.
“I love it,” she said. “I get to do a lot of things I wouldn’t normally get a chance to do.”
That includes getting in show choir and doing research at Marshall University the past two summers. Schrader plans to major in biomedical engineering and is considering Marshall, among several other universities.
Another student, Carmie McGuffin, 18, of Chesapeake, also has gone to the STEM school for the past three years.
“I feel I get a lot more attention here,” he said.
McGuffin plans to major in electrical engineering, but hasn’t yet picked a college.
“We’re putting plans together right now for anyone interested in attending the school next year,” Brooks said.
The school will have several open houses and school tours for potential students next year, she said. The first informational meeting about the school is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Anyone interest in seeking additional information about the open houses can contact the school at 740-377-4433.
Earlier this month, STEM school students participating in the Glockner Dare to Dream pitch competition held at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, placed in first in some categories and fourth in another, winning scholarship money, Brooks said.
The school’s Children Paradise team, Tommie McCartney, Leah Bailey and Schrader, placed first and received $7,500, according to Brooks.
Another team consisting of Grace Ghiz, Ryie Elswick and Faith Harbour placed fourth with a cash price of $2,200 and another $1,000 for receiving the most social impact award for the LEO team.
“We are so proud of them,” Brooks said.
Meanwhile, the school’s annual funding international dinner will be held April 2 at the Tri-State Worship Center in South Point. Anyone seeking additional information about the dinner can contact the school, Brooks said.