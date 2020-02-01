HUNTINGTON — Students in Huntington High School STEM Academy are hosting a “Friends and Family Phlebotomy Weekend” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the school in Room B-155.
The health sciences students have been practicing their skills on students and staff at the school for several months. Eligibility to sit for the PCS certification exam requires 30 successful blood draws. To give them more “sticks” toward their goal, and help them to perfect their skills, they are asking for volunteers Saturday.
No appointment is necessary. To enter the building, use the first loop door and follow the signs to Room B-155. Participants under the age of 18 will need a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. Those under 21 must bring identification.
For more information, contact Kathryn Rutherford, STEM Academy instructor, at ktruther@k12.wv.us, or Debbie Chapman, academy coordinator, at dachapma@k12.wv.us.