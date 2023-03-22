Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens speaks at a press conference Feb. 16 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, to lay out the Republican-dominated chamber’s priorities for the state’s new legislative session.
IRONTON — Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, says Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties will be receiving more than $850,000 in state grant funds.
The funding was approved Monday by the State Controlling Board.
“I’m proud to have supported bills that are making strong investments into our communities while pushing for advancements in our workforce and infrastructure here locally and throughout the state,” said Stephens, who represents the three counties.
Lawrence County will receive $250,000 in a technical assistance grant in Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission funds.
Gallia County will receive a similar grant for $231,975. Gallia County also will receive $18,025 in a Mayor’s Partnership for Progress grant.
Rio Grande Community College will receive $115,385 for workforce-based training and equipment.
Jackson County also will receive a $231,975 technical assistance grant and another $18,025 grant, according to the release.
