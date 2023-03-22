The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GOP Priorities Ohio
Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens speaks at a press conference Feb. 16 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, to lay out the Republican-dominated chamber’s priorities for the state’s new legislative session.

 Samantha Hendrickson | The Associated Press

IRONTON — Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, says Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties will be receiving more than $850,000 in state grant funds.

The funding was approved Monday by the State Controlling Board.

