COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, has introduced a bill that would help seniors and disabled veterans who qualify for the Homestead Exemption pay less in taxes in the coming years.
Ohio allows those who qualify for the Homestead Exemption, including those 65 and older, to get a break on taxes. The assessed value of their home is $25,000 less with the exemption. The bill Stephens has proposed would allow that amount to increase over the years based on inflation, Stephens said Thursday.
For example, a home valued at $75,000 would be assessed for tax purposes at $50,000 in 2020. The following year, the $25,000 limit could increase, based on inflation.
“It’s a way to help seniors and disabled veterans fight inflation,” Stephens said. “Each year, the tax credit would increase based on inflation. It would allow the Homestead Exemption to keep up with inflation. It would help those folks on fixed incomes.”
The bill was turned in for consideration Thursday, he said. It likely will be assigned to a committee next week and up for consideration early next year, Stephens said.
In Lawrence County, for example, there are 6,173 people who qualify for the Homestead Exemption. In Gallia County, the number is 2,625, Stephens said.
Statewide, more than 800,000 homeowners are on the Homestead Exemption, Stephens said. The exemption means a savings to each of them of more than $500, he said.
Stephens, a former Lawrence County auditor, said the problem is that with inflation, seniors and disabled veterans on the Homestead Exemption have been paying more in taxes over the years because of inflation and increased property assessments.
Ohio law requires county auditor’s offices to review property values every six years as well as checking again every third year for what is called a triennial update. Lawrence County just went through its triennial update this year, which could lead to higher property taxes in 2020 based on increased assessments and property values.
Lawrence County 2020 tax bills will go out after Christmas, said County Treasurer Steve Burcham.
“One of the biggest enemies of those who live off a fixed income is inflation,” Stephens said. “This bill will help them fight the impact of inflation on their property taxes.”