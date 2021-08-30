HUNTINGTON — A foster care facility hoping to assist those transitioning from foster care into adulthood showcased the first of eight tiny homes to be built along Buffalo Creek in Huntington during a ribbon cutting Friday, Aug. 27.
Stepping Stones Inc., a child welfare and behavioral health provider, began their Youth Transition Project with a goal of providing affordable housing for young adults who are aging out of foster care but may still need guidance transitioning into independent adults, said executive director Susan Fry.
“We’re just getting started. We have a vision, we have a purpose and a passion to change how we serve and support our older youth as they transition to adulthood,” Fry said.
The first tiny home will welcome its new tenant next week, Fry said. While the COVID-19 pandemic set back construction of the first home, Fry said she hopes the other seven homes will be complete in the summer of 2022.
Fry said the Youth Transition Project began in 2017 after she and others involved in Stepping Stones were discussing how they could help individuals after they turn 18 and may not have knowledge on how to live independently.
After determining they wanted to build tiny homes, Stepping Stones reached out to contractors and chose to use students from Wayne County high schools to build the home.
President of the Board of Directors Don Perdue said including the high school students in the project gave them an opportunity to help their peers while gaining real-world experience.
“I hope that the time spent here and what they learned will turn into something they can use for the rest of their lives — an understanding that less advantaged people live in this world and less advantaged people need to have some help. They don’t need to have a hand out, they need a hand up,” Perdue said.
The blueprints created by the students will be used for the other seven tiny homes, and Perdue said he hopes other organizations use the blueprints in the future to create tiny homes across the country.
Fry said each home will come completely furnished and with appliances for the tenants. The Bernard McDonough Foundation, a nonprofit focused on improving mind, body and spirit according to the foundation’s website, is set to provide the furniture and appliances for the first three homes.
Stephen Ritz, founder of alternative school program Green Bronx Machine, said all those involved in the Youth Transition project are hoping to create homes, not just houses, for individuals, and being able to live comfortably is part of that process.
Fry said Stepping Stones Inc. is still asking the public for assistance in furnishing the additional homes set for construction and providing other essentials. The organization has donation information and an Amazon Wish List people can purchase items for the future homes on their website.