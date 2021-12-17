LAVALETTE — A truckload of appliances and $25,000 was donated to Stepping Stones Inc. on Thursday to help complete the tiny home neighborhood for youth aging out of the foster care system.
Stepping Stones Inc., a child welfare and behavioral health provider, has worked with the Green Bronx Machine and its partner Newman’s Own Foundation to ensure youth ages 16-21 are assisted in transitioning out of foster care with hopes of avoiding homelessness as part of Stepping Stones Inc.’s Youth Transitions Project.
“We are here today to celebrate not a moment, but a movement, because the crises of America are real, but the solutions are our communities,” said Green Bronx Machine founder Stephen Ritz.
In working with Big Sandy Superstore, the assistance from the Green Bronx Machine and Newman’s Own Foundation will supply refrigerators, stoves, washing machines and dryers for five tiny homes, said Susan Fry, Stepping Stones Inc. executive director.
Ritz said the tiny homes and the partnerships created to stock the homes help address homelessness and food insecurity, two major issues youth transitioning out of the foster care system often encounter.
Newman’s Own Foundation spokesperson Brandon Rook said the foundation has been working with the Green Bronx Machine since 2016 and was excited to help out with a project helping youth in Wayne County.
Newman’s Own Foundation focuses on children facing adversity, nutrition security and Native American communities, Rook said, so the homes were a good example of helping youth while also providing resources to encourage nutritious meals.
“This is directly for children who face adversity, so we want to be able to support them,” he said. “And our work is directed to nutrition security, so we want to make sure that these kids have all the equipment they need to make nutritious meals.”
Three homes had been completed as of Thursday’s press conference, and the framing for a fourth was underway. The homes were constructed with the help of Wayne County high school students who developed floor plans and have helped build them.
All eight homes are expected to be completed by the end of summer 2022, Fry said. The goal is to expand and have a total of 12 homes for Wayne County’s first tiny home neighborhood, but Stepping Stones Inc. is still working on funding for the additional homes, she said.
In addition to the appliances and funding for the homes, Green Bronx Machine executive director Lizette Ritz spearheaded the “Fill Them with Love” campaign to collect items needed for new homes, such as towels, sheets, toasters and more.
Ritz said the campaign was able to purchase all of the items it asked for, so the remaining five homes to be built will be fully stocked when people move in.
Don Perdue, president of Stepping Stones Inc., said the partnership between Stepping Stones, the Green Bronx Machine and now Newman’s Own Foundation has been great to help youth be better prepared for adulthood.
“We believe that youth transitioning out of foster care deserve better than a crash landing,” Perdue said.
Perdue said the ultimate goal of the tiny home community is for Wayne County to become a template for other communities to help benefit youth nationwide.
The Green Bronx Machine is a nonprofit founded in 2011 and focused on creating healthy students and healthy schools through education and workforce development.
Newman’s Own Foundation is a private foundation founded in 2005 by actor Paul Newman. It focuses on continuing philanthropy and encouraging healthy eating by selling products and giving all proceeds to other nonprofits.