HUNTINGTON — Steps toward increasing pedestrian safety around Marshall University’s campus are underway.
Last week, a committee of the Huntington City Council gave a favorable recommendation to a proposed pedestrian crosswalk at 20th Street and 4th Avenue. Following studies, more safety measures may be added to the area.
“Marshall University is very supportive of the new crosswalk and has been in the loop on this important development,” Leah Payne, Marshall’s director of communications, said in an email.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the city was partnering with Marshall University and its president, Brad D. Smith, as well as KYOVA Interstate Planning Council Region 2. Last fall, Williams sent a letter to Jimmy Wriston, the cabinet secretary and commissioner of Highways for the West Virginia Department of Transportation, requesting a traffic safety audit with focus on 3rd and 5th avenues.
“We have a transportation system that has been encouraging getting people from A to B in the quickest way possible,” Williams said. “What we’re saying (is) … get people from A to B in the safest way possible. That also includes in a timely fashion, but let’s make sure that the people who are around are safe.”
The Hal Greer Corridor Complete Streets project is an example of this, the mayor said. The project includes pedestrian crossings, one of which will be near Cabell Huntington Hospital. He added that the city will let science show what is best when deciding on future safety additions.
Traffic data
The City of Huntington provided The Herald-Dispatch with information from the ReportBeam crash system, which is used by law enforcement to report fatal and non-fatal crashes throughout West Virginia. The data was recorded on 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, 16th Street and 20th Street from 2010 to 2021.
Of recorded incidents on 3rd Avenue between 16th and 20th streets from 2010 to 2021, 17 incidents were reported and 12 resulted in injuries to pedestrians. Only one fatality was reported during that time frame, the data showed.
On 5th Avenue from 16th to 20th streets, 15 incidents were recorded in the same time frame. Fourteen incidents resulted in pedestrian injuries, but no fatalities.
In the same time frame on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues, 12 incidents were reported and 10 incidents resulted in pedestrian injuries, with no fatalities. In 2010, only one pedestrian incident was recorded, with one pedestrian injury, on 16th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues.
So far in 2022, four crashes have been reported at the 20th Street and 5th Avenue intersection.
In two of them, injuries were reported, but none of the crashes involved pedestrians, bicyclists or motorcyclists. No fatalities occurred.
Crosswalk
Last Monday, the Huntington City Council’s Public Safety Committee gave a favorable recommendation to a proposal to install a pedestrian crosswalk at 20th Street and 4th Avenue to help pedestrians cross five lanes of traffic. The addition would connect a parking lot near the Marshall football stadium with the east entrance of campus near the Recreation Center.
Public Works Director Jim Insco told committee members that a 40-foot median would go in the middle turn lane so crossing pedestrians can safely stop before crossing the remaining lanes. The median will also feature some greenery. Pedestrians will also be able to trigger nearby signs to begin flashing before they cross to alert motorists in the area.
Insco said the city developed the plan with architect E.L. Robinson. He said other partners on the project include Smith, Director of Administration Brandi Jacobs-Jones, Police Chief Jim Terry and representatives of the Recreation Center.
“If you’ve traveled on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues, sometimes the speeding can get a little … ridiculous, just to be perfectly honest with you,” Insco said.
The lowest of four bids for the project was $151,906.01 from Neighborgall Construction of Huntington and includes the crosswalk, median work and signage. As 20th Street is a city road, the City of Huntington will pay for the project.
Committee members asked several questions about the project before voting.
Councilman Pat Jones asked Insco about possible traffic congestion following sporting events in the area. The Public Works director said that Marshall Police or Huntington Police are typically directing traffic in those cases already, so it was not anticipated to be an issue.
Councilman Dale Anderson asked if there were plans for similar infrastructure on other roads nearby.
“We are awaiting the results of that traffic study, and whatever they suggest or propose, then we’ll take that to the next steps,” he said.
Anderson followed up by asking how long a study could take. Insco said it depends on the type of study and data needed. For example, to change a traffic pattern, a study could take months.
Councilman Bob Bailey, who is the chairman of the committee, asked if the study would take into account the area of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street, where Marshall University student Maribeth Cox was struck by a vehicle and died Nov. 4, 2021. Insco said that was where the study was concentrated.
“That’s a dangerous place down through there,” Bailey said.