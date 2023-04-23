The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Stinkfest is an annual tradition in Huntington since 2015. Held by The Wild Ramp in Central City, the event celebrates the farmers market’s namesake: ramps, a plant that grows wild in Appalachia.

According to The Wild Ramp market director, Shelly Keeney, this year’s event was the largest festival they’ve ever had. It features ramps in every way imaginable: from savory to sweet.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you