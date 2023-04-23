HUNTINGTON — Stinkfest is an annual tradition in Huntington since 2015. Held by The Wild Ramp in Central City, the event celebrates the farmers market’s namesake: ramps, a plant that grows wild in Appalachia.
According to The Wild Ramp market director, Shelly Keeney, this year’s event was the largest festival they’ve ever had. It features ramps in every way imaginable: from savory to sweet.
“I know when I travel, when I attend either a festival or a farmer’s market, I kind of understand the culture of the food by doing that,” Keeney said. “And it kind of gives you insight into the people and then it celebrates our region. You know, we want something to celebrate and I think ramps are it.”
She estimates the market has sold about 300 pounds of ramps through The Wild Ramp kitchen and about 200 pounds of product sold to patrons.
“So I think for me, I like them fried with potatoes and some ham on the side,” she said. “I mean, that that is definitely a meal.”
There is a dry seasoning powder, pesto and focaccia, all made with ramps. A special sweet and savory ramp ice cream called “Breakfast Ramage” is made special for the event. It has bacon, grits, ramps and sorghum.
New this year is a ramp cooking competition that anyone could enter. Three judges decided the best dish.
Lisa Turner, owner of Lisa’s Jars of Love, makes “ramperoni rolls” for the event, an idea Keeney came up with last year. Turner made 250 rolls for Stinkfest and would have made more if she had time.
So far this season, she’s gone through about eight pounds of ramps.
“What’s funny is when I was a kid, I hated ramps and I wouldn’t eat them. And then I started making these last year and I told my husband ‘They smell so good, I have to try them.’ I loved it. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll eat ramps now.’ Yeah, I was very shocked,” Turner said.
She says that the taste is what makes them special and that anyone who likes garlic and onions will enjoy ramps. All of her ramps are sourced from The Wild Ramp.
Susan Maslowski of Mud River Pottery is another vendor at Stinkfest and at The Wild Ramp year-round; she was one of the first vendors at the first Stinkfest.
Maslowski features ramps on pieces of her pottery and also makes ramp Christmas tree ornaments, which are very popular.
“It’s just kind of fun to get into this kind of festive thing. And I have some ramp Christmas ornaments, which, you know, just for folks from Appalachia, it’s kind of a fun thing,” she said.
She and her husband Bob have ramps on their property but they don’t sell them and are careful to harvest sustainably.
Stinkfest is an event that people from all over the Tri-State travel to attend.
Jude and Linda Hedrick traveled from Columbus, Ohio, for Stinkfest. They’ve been to several ramp festivals, even as far as Hinton.
“I think it’s a back to nature thing, natural things and things that people used to do, sort of looking back, nostalgia, maybe,” Linda Hedrick said.
Jude Hedrick says it’s disappointing to see a lot of ramp festivals are now charging entrance fees, but was happy to see that this one didn’t. They have an Amish friend who makes a ramp gravy with bacon, their favorite way to eat the wild plant.
Tracey Arthur and her fiance Walt Williams traveled to Stinkfest from Poca.
“We came for the ramps and, well, they don’t have ramp butter, but for ramp pesto,” Arthur said.
“And ramp cooking seasonings,” added Williams.
She said it’s exciting because of the short growing season and because of tradition.
Her favorite way to eat them is, “either fried with potatoes or you can like, chop them up and make ramp bread and then make ramp butter. That’s really good.”
Vikki Faw from Charleston came to the festival because ramps “are really hard to find.” She’s been to The Wild Ramp a few times before but ramps were always sold out, so she got to the festival early.
“We’ve done ramp burgers at home but I think my favorite are just in potatoes really,” Faw said.
