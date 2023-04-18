HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp’s Stinkfest fundraiser event will return Saturday with local music and artisans, ramp sales, a ramp dish contest and a variety of ramp-themed foods.
More than 30 vendors will be present at this year’s Stinkfest, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday inside and outside of nonprofit market The Wild Ramp, at 555 14th St. W. in Huntington.
Attendees of this year’s Stinkfest, a fundraiser event that supports programs of The Wild Ramp and occurred for the first time in 2015, will be able to experience music from local bands The Secret Arrangement and The Redbloods and a variety of ramp-themed foods out front of the market, be able to interact with artisans out back of the market and be able to buy ramps inside of the market, said Shelly Keeney, director of The Wild Ramp. Stinkfest will also include a ramp dish contest that is free to enter and will feature first through third place prizes, Keeney said. Participants can submit anything from savory to sweet ramp dishes.
“It’s just another way to celebrate the ramp, which is, you know, our namesake (at) The Wild Ramp,” Keeney said. “It’s just another way to … introduce Huntington and the surrounding area to ramps, because I don’t think a lot of people in our area knew much about (ramps). And so part of what we wanted to do was just to introduce people to this, because it’s just a way for our market to celebrate Appalachian culture through food, and it just helps us to connect with the community too, and I like it. I mean, food culture helps kind of identify a specific region, and (I) think that’s what this festival and fundraiser does.”
Ramp-themed foods at Stinkfest will include ramp BBQ from the CHPIGGY food truck; ramp jambalaya from the Gumbo Stop Cafe; ramparoni rolls from Lisa’s Jars of Love; a traditional ramp dinner from The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen; and ramp ice cream, also from The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen, that contains ramps, sorghum, grits and bacon, Keeney said.
Stinkfest will also include upcycled art, pottery, plants for sale, crocheted items, chocolate and ramp spice mix from its vendors, all of whom will be from the Tri-State area. Keeney said vendors include those who are already present in The Wild Ramp’s market every day and some who are new for the event.
Keeney said she hopes that Stinkfest grows every year and that The Wild Ramp can help the artisans and the food businesses grow their businesses by having some of these festivals and fundraisers.
“We’re here to serve the farmers and the food producers and the (artisans), and that’s why we have these festivals is to introduce the community to them,” Keeney said. “And on a day like that, that’s the best time to meet some of these businesses because normally these farmers, these artisans, drop their (products) off at the market and the community or customers never see them … When we have these events or fundraisers, that’s a really good time for the community and our loyal customers to meet those artists and farmers and food businesses in person.”
Stinkfest will be free and open to the public and will occur rain or shine, Keeney said. She said the bands will start at noon.
