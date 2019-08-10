HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 5:10 a.m. Friday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:25 a.m. Friday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 4 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny and stolen auto/auto theft, 2 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 12:54 a.m. Aug. 2, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Runaway/missing person, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 3rd Street.
Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
Petit larceny and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Woodland Drive.
Information report, 10 a.m. Thursday, 3500 block of Nickel Plate Road.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Lloyd Michael Wamsley, 38, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Tessa Renee Vanmeter, 39, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $50,000.
Joshua Dwight Newhouse, 44, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Patrick Greene, 40, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.