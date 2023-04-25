LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Two vehicles stolen from Huntington and Ashland were involved in police chases and crashes in Scioto County last week, according to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Officers of the patrol, notified by the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, were involved in a chase Thursday on U.S. 23 in the Lucasville area, according to the report.
The first vehicle, a 2017 Kia Soul, ran into concrete bridge abutments at the intersection of U.S 23 and Houston Hollow-Long Run. The driver, a 15-year-old, initially ran from the scene but was eventually taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth with non-life threatening injuries from the crash, according to the report.
The Kia reportedly was stolen from the parking lot of a Huntington hospital, according to the release.
The second vehicle, a 2011 black Hyundai Elantra believed to have been stolen from Ashland, headed southbound on U.S. 23 with a trooper and a deputy in pursuit. Shortly after entering the Portsmouth city limits the driver of the Hyundai traveled left of center, striking a 2015 Dodge Challenger that was headed northbound, according to the release.
The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody along with two passengers aged 19 and 22. All three were transported to the medical center with non-life threatening injuries along with the driver of the other vehicle, according to the release.
The two juveniles, both from Kentucky, are reported runaways. The 15-year-old is from Boyd County, according to the release, and the other two were from Kenova.
