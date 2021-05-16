HUNTINGTON — Future Huntington residents will get an idea of what life is like in the city as present-day citizens submit items for a time capsule.
As part of the celebrations of the 150th year of Huntington, items are being collected for a time capsule that will be opened in 2121, which is 100 years from now. Until then, the container will be housed at city hall.
Kaylin Staten, the event coordinator for the City of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary, said the idea for the time capsule had been in the works for a while. The goal is to tell the story of Huntington and “getting to the nuts and bolts of who we are.” Staten said some areas that the committee wants to portray are social, political, cultural and economic elements.
“We definitely encourage people of all walks of life to get involved with it. Professional stories, personal stories, but at the core tenant is why people love Huntington. That’s sort of the crux for everything we’ve been doing for the sesquicentennial,” Staten said.
Residents can be as creative as possible with their ideas, Staten said. The committee wants submissions from multiple generations. Staten said local schools, business owners, nonprofits, sponsors and more are already involved with submitting items or stories. Some already collected items include commemorative 150th Anniversary Blenko Glass items.
Steps were taken to preserve the objects inside the capsule. Staten said the committee opted to house the capsule at city hall in lieu of burying it somewhere to prevent the container from becoming waterlogged or deteriorated.
The committee also thought ahead about technology that would be available in the future. Transcripts of video interviews that feature prominent people or places in Huntington in honor of the 150th Anniversary will be included in the capsule, so whoever opens it can read them. Stories will be printed on acid-free paper, which is more likely to last over time.
“We don’t know what computers will look like. We don’t know what Wi-Fi networks are going to look like. We don’t know any of that,” Staten said. “We hopefully know that paper will exist. It may be something that’s going to really be a relic for them in 100 years.”
Staten said having a locally made plaque and display for the time capsule was important to the group and the committee has partnered with the Robert C. Byrd Institute and Coalfield Development Corporation to create those items.
An event for Oct. 22, which would be Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday, is in the works to seal the time capsule. While some items will be revealed to the public, most will go straight in the capsule as a future surprise, Staten said.
The deadline for submissions is Sept. 1. Here are the guidelines for submissions:
- Stories should be 500 to 1,000 words or a two-page maximum. Email or submit a digital file to hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov along with your name, age, title/organization, your tie to Huntington and a one- to two-sentence bio. Be sure to include contact information such as a phone number or email address. The committee will print the stories.
- Photos must pertain to Huntington’s past or present. They can be black and white or color. Email a high-resolution copy, either the image file or a scan, to hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov. The photo will be printed on 4x6 photo paper. Include a phone number and email address.
- Items should be no larger than 6x6x6 or similar in size to a ceramic tile or a bracelet jewelry box. Send ideas to hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov along with a phone number and other contact information.