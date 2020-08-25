HUNTINGTON — A powerful storm blew through the region Tuesday evening, bringing down power lines and trees around Huntington and the surrounding area.
According to Phil Moye, a spokesperson with Appalachian Power, a cluster of storms between 6 and 7 p.m. knocked out power to a little more than 12,000 customers in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties.
“These are really large, whole circuit outages, and we are hoping there is not a lot of damage,” Moye said. “Crews are working to restore power, and storm assessment teams are identifying resources needed to make repairs.”
Moye said the outages were still being assessed and Appalachian Power did not have an estimate Tuesday night of when power would be restored. He added that American Electric Power contractors in unaffected areas were being called in to assist local crews.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said the city’s East End had suffered a considerable amount of damage.
“We have multiple trees down, power lines down … It’s going to take most of the evening into early morning to get things settled,” she said.
Rader added that there had been reports of possible structure fires and vehicle crashes, and officials with the Huntington Police Department said at least two major wrecks were reported on Interstate 64.
A social media post from the city of Huntington stated at least 27 downed trees were reported to Cabell County 911 after the storm, but Rader said crews wouldn’t know the full extent of the damage until later.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and surrounding counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.