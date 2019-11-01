CHARLESTON — Heavy rains ahead of a cold front knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of customers in West Virginia on Thursday.
Appalachian Power said on its website that 32,000 homes and businesses lost service Thursday.
The National Weather Service says the storm system was expected to bring up to an inch of rain and high winds statewide. Some higher elevations could see a dusting of snow.
Much of the state was under a tornado watch through Thursday evening, an advisory for up to 50 mph wind gusts Thursday night and a freeze warning early Friday.
Forecasts of Thursday’s storm system earlier in the week prompted several communities around the region to postpone trick-or-treat until this weekend.