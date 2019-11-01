BARBOURSVILLE — If you ever travel on Water Street in Barboursville, then you know the road is partly closed and in danger of falling into the river.
“That section of roadway has gotten progressively worse and is in need of immediate protection and stabilization due to flood-flow erosion and related recessional failures,” Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said.
Now, thanks to the efforts of city and federal officials, the problem will soon be fixed.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the “Water Street River Bank Stabilization Project of Barboursville” took place Thursday afternoon and involved city and federal officials with the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The project has been described as vital to the village.
“Water Street provides the main source of transportation for that area,” Tatum said. “This residential area consists of approximately 34 homes and it’s also where a large portion of the school traffic runs through Barboursville. It’s a big ingress and egress issue for us there. It is also a major safety issue for the residents and those traveling along Water Street.”
Col. Jason Evers, commander of the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said this is an emergency streambank restoration project.
“Sometimes the authorization can take a long time, but for projects of this nature where you have an emergency situation, you can go through the authorization process much quicker,” Evers said. “Having the ability to get something like this started fairly quickly is crucial with a project like this one. The city has been a great partner, and we’ve had a good relationship with them throughout the entire process. Also, the congressional interests represented here today have also had a hand in the project through the appropriations they have rendered to help get it over the finish line.”
The project is estimated to cost about $5 million and is a cost-share project between Barboursville and the federal government.
“Barboursville’s portion of funding is approximately 35%,” Tatum said. “That includes some payment-in-kind work we have done that included some tree clearing and other work.”
U.S. Army Capt. Nolan Love with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District is the project’s manager. He said it consists of a series of riverbank stabilization measures.
“Those include repair of the existing protection and installation of stone buttresses throughout two separate locations along the project, as well as implementing measures to substantially reduce erosion during high-water events and to ensure the protection of critical infrastructure,” Love explained.
Gas, water and electric utility lines, along with storm sewer drains, are located along the failing area, according to Love.
“Failure to protect this road would result in loss of public access to the residential area and endanger adjacent public utilities,” he said.
Right now, most of the work has been excavation of the site, Love said.
“Once construction starts, we are looking at sometime around the fall of 2020 to get it completed,” he said.
