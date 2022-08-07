HUNTINGTON — Projects to improve city streets are on the agenda for Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at City Hall and follows a work session beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Council members will consider authorizing an agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission to design The City Street — 14th Street West Project. The ordinance, which is sponsored by Councilman Tyler Bowen, is up for a second reading.
The project will design a connection between the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, or the PATH, from 14th Street West to Memorial Boulevard. This also includes pedestrian and bicycle improvements along 14th Street West from Memorial Boulevard to Madison Avenue.
According to a copy of the agreement, the project can be funded by the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act. The total eligible cost of the project is $125,487, 20% of which will come from the City of Huntington. KYOVA, which is the sub-allocator for the Surface Transportation Program area, will allocate $100,389.60.
A companion resolution to authorize a contract for the design of the connection is on the agenda. This is sponsored by Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh. The resolution said E.L. Robinson Engineering Co. of Charleston is the bidder on the project, for $125,487.
“E.L. Robinson was selected for this project through a request for qualifications (RFQ) for engineering and design services for this project,” a memo from City Planning Director Bre Shell said. “The project selection committee chose E.L. Robinson out of six firms that responded to the RFQ based on their experience with similar projects and proposed concept for this project.”
Related to improvements to the PATH, city officials will have a public hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, to get community input on the location and design for a similar connection along Washington Boulevard from Hal Greer Boulevard to Spring Hill Cemetery. The hearing will be at Meadows Elementary School, 1601 Washington Blvd. Consultants Burgess & Niple will work with the city and the state Division of Highways to design this connection.
During the hearing, officials will share preliminary design options, discuss different types of bike and pedestrian amenities, show video simulations and take comments from the public, both written and verbal. Email comments may be sent to Shell at shellb@huntingtonwv.gov.
In other business, the City Council is also expected to consider settling a lawsuit between the City of Huntington and firefighters regarding holiday pay. The terms include the city back paying $415,000 to firefighters. If this is not approved, the lawsuit will go to trial, an attorney for the firefighters told The Herald-Dispatch.
The agenda also includes a one-time $50,000 contribution to the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. According to a copy of the resolution, revenue from the hotel occupancy tax has been reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
