Projects that include bicycle improvements along 14th Street West from Memorial Boulevard to Madison Avenue will be considered by Huntington City Council members.

HUNTINGTON — Projects to improve city streets are on the agenda for Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at City Hall and follows a work session beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Council members will consider authorizing an agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission to design The City Street — 14th Street West Project. The ordinance, which is sponsored by Councilman Tyler Bowen, is up for a second reading.

Download PDF PDF: City Council Aug. 8, 2022

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

