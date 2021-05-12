HUNTINGTON — Drivers in Huntington might have noticed a smoother ride on some streets in the city as the spring paving cycle continues.
Paving in the city usually occurs in the fall and spring. This past fall, more than 4 miles of paving projects were completed at a cost of $950,000. This spring, approximately $1.15 million in paving projects will be completed, bringing the 2021 fiscal year total spending on paving to $2.1 million.
This spring’s paving list includes 40 individual paving projects totaling 6.3 miles. After spring paving is completed, the city will have paved 51.79 miles of roads totaling $14,466,255 since 2014.
The fiscal year 2022 budget includes $1.6 million for paving. The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.