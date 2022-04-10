HUNTINGTON — Street-sweeping season returns Monday, April 11.
The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will begin street sweeping to minimize the impact of stormwater on Huntington’s roadways and prevent pollution, a news release said.
“It is important to note that this is not a beautification effort but rather a critical action to keep debris from entering the sewer collection system and treatment plant,” the release said.
Signage will be posted to give residents advanced notice. On Fridays, large, yellow signs will be placed along street-sweeping routes for the following week.
The day before street sweeping, the yellow signs will be replaced with white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs. Residents should move their vehicles from those roadways during street-sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Huntington police will patrol sweeping zones and give citations to vehicles parked in the zone during scheduled hours.
Only curbed streets will be swept, and grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs cannot be placed in the street as street sweepers will not remove them.
The schedule will be set weekly and will be subject to change due to weather. Operations will be pushed back accordingly in the event of weather affecting the schedule.
The schedule for April 11-15 is:
Monday, April 11: Guyandotte.
Tuesday, April 12: Guyandotte.
Wednesday, April 13: Altizer.
Thursday, April 14: Arlington Park.
Friday, April 15: Walnut Hills, Stamford Park, Beverly Hills.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.