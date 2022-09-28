HUNTINGTON — After social media comments, Huntington leaders have questions about street sweeping.
During Monday’s City Council meeting and Tuesday’s Huntington Sanitary Board meeting, officials discussed the street-sweeping program. The Huntington Sanitary Board had a contract with Sweeping Corporation of America for seven years.
Over the past week, posts criticizing the street-sweeping program have been shared in Huntington neighborhood Facebook groups.
Brian Bracey, the executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said that since 2015, more than 19 million pounds of debris have been removed from streets. The contract is about $350,000 annually. He estimated that if it were to be processed at the wastewater treatment plant, the debris would cost more than $600,000 to dispose of, not including costs to repair lines.
During the Huntington Sanitary Board meeting, Bracey said the sweeping company got off to a rough start this year because of hiring challenges — and it tries to hire locally — and loss of equipment as it broke down.
Mark Borden, the regional manager of Sweeping Corporation of America, attended both meetings.
He said the company’s equipment is not for leaf removal. Sweepers pass through streets twice. Citywide sweeps must be held twice a year according to a contract, but have been done between three and four times a year.
Last year, the sanitary board began posting yellow signs a week ahead of street sweeping along the streets with the most traffic in a neighborhood. The sweeping company posts white signs the day before sweeping.
“Our process is to post the signs in order that we’re going to sweep it the following day so that way they’re there for the maximum amount of time that they can be,” Borden said.
Sanitary Board member Jim Rorrer said he’s seen in his neighborhood where someone complained that there were no signs, but the signs were taken out of the ground and put on the grass. Bordan said that is something seen in Huntington and other municipalities when workers go to collect signs.
“We are charged with having the responsibility of preventing all that debris going down into the sewers,” Mayor Steve Williams said during the City Council meeting. “It is not a street-cleaning operation. This is not to make sure that our neighborhoods are pristine.”
The Huntington Police Department issues citations to people who park in sweeping zones. Police Chief Karl Colder told council members that once a ticket is written, it is up to a judge to waive it.
Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling asked the chief if officers look for the signs before writing a ticket.
“We have to enforce the law, OK, and that means moving vehicles, citing vehicles, that are in the way,” he said. “You can't overshadow the fact that this is debris, debris that's clogging up a system. We have to get it out. And if the signs are there, then we respond as we're supposed to.”
Councilman Pat Jones asked if the company works in the winter and said some are concerned that work is undone during that season. Williams said no cities in this part of the country and north of it do street sweeping in the winter.
Williams said there has been an incident where some people were parked on the opposite side of the street and were ticketed, but those “are being taken care of because it was at the wrong place.”
“If there's a car in front of the sweeper, then, by golly, they deserve to have a ticket, and I have absolutely no sympathy for somebody who is doing that,” Williams said. “Reality is that some folks just need to take on responsibility. Quit making excuses. We've been doing this for a number of years. This is not new to anybody.”
Videos and other public service announcements about street sweeping are being considered, Bracey said.
Councilman at-Large DuRon Jackson thanked people on social media for sharing concerns and added that he would like to see solutions.
“I heard a couple conversations with some of our council members that maybe our neighborhood associations could get out and help with the signing or whatever it may be,” he said. “So let's think more solutions instead of just the issue, and I think we'll be a little better off.”