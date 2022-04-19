The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210825 sweeping 01.jpg
Street sweepers move along 8th Avenue on Aug. 24, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Street sweeping will be completed in the Highlawn neighborhood Tuesday through Friday this week.

The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America have begun street sweeping to minimize the impact of stormwater on Huntington’s roads and prevent pollution, a news release said.

“It is important to note that this is not a beautification effort but rather a critical action to keep debris from entering the sewer collection system and treatment plant,” the release said.

Signs will be posted to give residents advance notice. Only curbed streets will be swept. Grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs cannot be placed in the street, as street sweepers will not remove them. The schedule is subject to change due to weather.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

