HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will continue street sweeping next week.

Residents should be on the lookout for new signs this season that give notice about the street sweeps. On Fridays, large yellow signs will be placed on street sweeping routes for the following week. The day before sweeping, white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs will replace the yellow signs. Residents should move their vehicles from the roadways during street sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The schedule for next week is:

  • Monday, May 3: Downtown, Fairfield and Southside.
  • Tuesday, May 4: Fairfield and Southside.
  • Wednesday, May 5: Fairfield and Southside.
  • Thursday, May 6: Downtown and Southside.
  • Friday, May 7: Downtown and Southside.

