The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department conducts an alley sweep in the West End of Huntington in this 2017 file photo. Workers will cut back trees and weeds from alleyways; cite abandoned vehicles or vehicles without proper registration; and issue code enforcement citations for unkempt properties during an upcoming targeted clean sweep that will cover 8th to 13th avenues and 10th to 20th streets.
HUNTINGTON — Street sweeping is scheduled to continue this week in the Guyandotte, Altizer and Arlington Park neighborhoods.
Residents should look for signs about street sweeping. On Fridays, large yellow signs will be placed on street sweeping routes for the following week. The day before sweeping, white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs will replace the yellow signs. Residents should move their vehicles from the roadways during street sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Huntington Police Department will patrol and issue citations to vehicles parked in the sweeping zone during the scheduled hours. The schedule is subject to possible weather delays.
This week’s schedule is:
Tuesday, July 27: Guyandotte
Wednesday, July 28: Guyandotte
Thursday, July 29: Altizer
Friday, July 30: Arlington Park
The Huntington Public Works Department will conduct its first targeted sweep this week on Tuesday through Thursday. It will cover 8th to 13th Avenues and from 10th to 20th Streets. Crews will sweep through all alleys in that area. Additional clean sweep areas will be announced at a later date.
During this time, workers will cut back trees and weeds from the alleyways; cite abandoned vehicles or vehicles without proper registration; and issue code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.
Residents in the area will also be able to set out bulky trash items to be hauled away ahead of Tuesday. These items can include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries and gas or propane tanks cannot be accepted.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
