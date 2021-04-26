HUNTINGTON — Citywide street sweeping will continue this week.
The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will continue the sweep to minimize the impact of storm water on Huntington's roads and prevent pollution.
Every Friday, large yellow signs will be placed on street sweeping routes for the following week to give notice to residents. Residents should also watch for "No Parking" signs, which will be placed the day before street sweeping occurs to remind residents to move their vehicles.
Only curbed street will be swept. Residents cannot place grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs in the street, as street sweepers will not remove them.
The schedule for this week and next is:
- Tuesday, April 27: Near MU campus/Fairfield
- Wednesday, April 28: Near MU campus/Fairfield
- Thursday, April 29: Downtown/Fairfield/Southside
- Friday, April 30: Downtown/Fairfield/Southside
- Monday, May 3: Fairfield/Southside
- Tuesday, May 4: Fairfield/Southside
- Wednesday, May 5: Downtown/Southside
- Thursday, May 6: Downtown/Southside
- Friday, May 7: Southside/South Hills
The schedule is set on a weekly basis, but it is subject to change due to weather. Operations would be pushed back accordingly to the day or days affected.