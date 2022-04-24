The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210825 sweeping 01.jpg
Street sweepers move along 8th Avenue on Aug. 24, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will continue street sweeping, a city news release said.

The schedule for next week is:

  • Monday, April 26: Fairfield, Southeast Hills and Chancellor Hills
  • Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28: Near Marshall University campus and Fairfield
  • Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30: Downtown, Fairfield and Southside.

Signs will be posted to give residents notice. Large, yellow signs will be placed on Fridays along street-sweeping routes for the following week.

The day before street sweeping, the yellow signs will be replaced with white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs. Residents should move their vehicles from those roads during street-sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Huntington police will patrol sweeping zones and give citations to vehicles parked in the zone during scheduled hours.

Only curbed streets will be swept, and grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs cannot be placed in the street.

The schedule is set weekly and will be subject to change due to weather.

