20210825 sweeping 02.jpg
A street sweeper moves along 8th Avenue in Huntington in 2021.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeping Corporation of America will begin the citywide street sweeping season Monday, April 3, to minimize the impact of stormwater on Huntington’s roadways and prevent pollution.

Street sweeping is critical to keep debris from entering the sewer collection system and treatment plant, according to city officials.

