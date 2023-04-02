HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeping Corporation of America will begin the citywide street sweeping season Monday, April 3, to minimize the impact of stormwater on Huntington’s roadways and prevent pollution.
Street sweeping is critical to keep debris from entering the sewer collection system and treatment plant, according to city officials.
Residents are asked to look for signage for advanced notice. Every Friday, large yellow signs will be placed along street sweeping routes for the following week to inform residents that street sweeping will occur in their area.
Residents should also look out for white “No Parking” signs.
The day before street sweeping occurs in a particular area, the large, yellow signs will be replaced with white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs that remind residents to remove their vehicles from the roadway during scheduled street sweeping hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Huntington Police Department will patrol and issue citations to vehicles parked in the sweeping zone during the scheduled hours.
Only curbed streets will be swept, and residents are prohibited from placing grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs in the street. Street sweepers will not remove those items.
