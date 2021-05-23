HUNTINGTON — Street sweeping is scheduled to continue in Huntington this week.
New signage has been implemented for more advanced notice.
On Fridays, large, yellow signs are placed along street sweeping routes for the following week.
The day before street sweeping occurs in a particular area, the large, yellow signs are replaced with white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs.
During street sweeping, vehicles should not be on the roadways from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The schedule for this week is:
- Monday, May 24: West End/Westmoreland.
- Tuesday, May 25: West End/Westmoreland.
- Wednesday, May 26: Westmoreland.
- Thursday, May 27: Westmoreland.
- Friday, May 28: Guyandotte.