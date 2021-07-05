The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0402_sweeping
Buy Now

The Huntington Sanitary Board will resume full-scale street sweeping Monday, June 8, 2020.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Street sweeping is scheduled to continue this week.

Residents should look for signs about street sweeping. On Fridays, large yellow signs will be placed on street sweeping routes for the following week. The day before sweeping, white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs will replace the yellow signs. Residents should move their vehicles from the roadways during street sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule is subject to possible rain delays.

This week’s schedule is:

  • Tuesday, July 6: Enslow Park, South Hills, South Side, Fairfield West
  • Wednesday, July 7: Downtown and South Side
  • Thursday, July 8: Downtown and South Side
  • Friday, July 9: South Side and South Hills

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.