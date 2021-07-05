HUNTINGTON — Street sweeping is scheduled to continue this week.
Residents should look for signs about street sweeping. On Fridays, large yellow signs will be placed on street sweeping routes for the following week. The day before sweeping, white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs will replace the yellow signs. Residents should move their vehicles from the roadways during street sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule is subject to possible rain delays.
This week’s schedule is:
- Tuesday, July 6: Enslow Park, South Hills, South Side, Fairfield West
- Wednesday, July 7: Downtown and South Side
- Thursday, July 8: Downtown and South Side
- Friday, July 9: South Side and South Hills