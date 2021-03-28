HUNTINGTON — As data from the 2020 census could force the redrawing of boundaries for metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), talk of the possibility of merging Charleston and Huntington into one has been reignited throughout the region.
It’s not a new idea — in 2005, then-West Virginia senator and local developer Brooks McCabe proposed that some counties and municipalities should merge into larger MSAs, a proposal that never came to fruition — since the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) delineates metropolitan and micropolitan statistical areas according to published standards that are applied to U.S. Census Bureau data.
When it comes to that regional concept, Bill Bissett doesn’t mince words.
“Simply put, we’re far stronger together,” said Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, adding that he’s given the issue of regionalism a lot of thought as potential new MSA boundaries loom.
“I’ve lived in both cities,” he said. “I think there are numerous reasons for this detachment between Huntington and Charleston. In West Virginia, many of us think that driving an hour to a meeting is a long trip, but if we lived in Nashville, it would be a normalcy. From a political perspective, the subdivisions of both major political parties in West Virginia into county leadership further fragments the likelihood of collaboration. I think we all want to work together, but I have always felt that it doesn’t take much for everyone to get angry and go back to their silos.”
Bissett said he supports a merger of MSAs and the concept of promoting more regionalism between Charleston and Huntington.
“I would suggest that it’s not only the smart move for us, it’s also a necessity,” he said. “With our declining population and ongoing difficulty in diversifying our economy, it’s a critical time. And we have to get away from past mistakes by asking why it didn’t happen previously and focus on a future together.”
Regionalism takes many forms
David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), says there are many forms of regionalism that could be applied locally.
“We often hear about the idea of combining municipalities and county governments to find efficiencies, and on paper this is appealing to many people,” he said. “The reality is that this is not really feasible politically. Developing collaborative agreements among political subdivisions to provide shared governmental services among municipalities and county subdivisions might be more achievable.”
Lieving says there are examples of regional collaboration that have worked.
“Kanawha County and the City of Charleston operate a consolidated Emergency 911 Center that services 32 fire departments, 22 police departments and two EMS agencies,” he said.
The West Virginia Tourism Department is another example, he said, and it markets to visitors on a regional basis.
“Anyone visiting the www.wvtourism.com website will find the state has been split up into regions including the Charleston-Huntington region branded as ‘Metro Valley,’ ” Lieving said. “The Hatfield-McCoy Mountains, Mid-Ohio Valley, Mountain Lakes, Potomac Highlands, Northern Panhandle, New River Valley and Eastern Panhandle all have regional attractions that appeal to potential visitors.”
Lieving believes a regional approach will make Charleston, Huntington and everything in between along the Interstate 64 corridor more attractive to new investors.
“The Toyota plant in Putnam County is a great example,” he said. “The plant is located about 30 minutes from Huntington and about the same distance from Charleston. That is not a coincidence. The site gives Toyota access to a large labor pool, and they draw employees from the entire region. I would argue that each and every one of our communities has benefited from Toyota’s presence, from South Charleston to Milton. We all see the benefit by the location of other automotive parts suppliers, new houses and condos being sold in the area and increased retail sales as an indirect result of the investment Toyota has made in Buffalo, West Virginia.”
Challenges to overcome
While Bissett is happy that leaders in the region are talking, he acknowledges that there are still challenges.
“Getting to know our strengths and weaknesses, as well as the needs and assets of our neighboring market, makes us both stronger and more informed, and that sharing of information hasn’t always been happening,” he said.
Steve Rubin, interim president and CEO of Charleston Area Alliance, says the biggest challenge he sees stunting West Virginia’s growth is complacency, or more directly, a lack of fire and determination to move far beyond the “status quo.”
“Our Legislature continues protecting communities in need of consolidation,” he said. “We continue expecting better results from our school system; still, we are unwilling to pay teachers better wages. Efforts to create diverse and accepting communities are met with an unwillingness to step up and pass inclusive legislation. Economic development efforts must begin producing multiple sources of income for our state rather than relying on past practices for the future. Each one of us must embrace our past failures and commit to effecting change. We are a great state with kind, resilient people and communities. We can do better and offer younger generations better opportunities, but keeping the status quo can no longer be our standard.”
Rubin says the organization and its affiliate, the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce, partnered with city and county officials for several years to create a public dialog on the potential benefits of government consolidation.
That will be crucial, and Rebecca McPhail, president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, says regionalism is an issue that should be evaluated statewide, going beyond economic development to efficiencies necessary in addressing the state’s shrinking population and tax base.
“Strictly related to economic development and the manufacturers I represent, efficiencies in government could lead to more equitable tax treatment for the state’s existing and future manufacturers,” she said. “Currently, West Virginia is one of only a handful of states that penalizes capital investment in the form of inventory, machinery and equipment tax. This positions West Virginia as one of the top 10 worst states for tax on the manufacturing industry. Merged governments could help pave the way to change the structure of taxes on manufacturers and provide economic developers with a powerful tool for growing the manufacturing economy and good jobs regionally or statewide.”
Solutions for the future
Bissett says by working in tandem with the Charleston market, the opportunity to attract new businesses and maintain existing businesses increases.
“We all know a lot of people who work in one city, but live in the other,” he said. “A win for the Charleston region with a new employer brings opportunities to the people of the Huntington region, and the converse is true as well.”
Bissett says there are solutions for both Charleston and Huntington, which appear to have similar challenges.
“We can learn from each other, but we have to keep talking,” he said. “The two ‘big cities’ — by West Virginia standards — of less than 50,000 people clearly have their differences, which can be perceived as a good thing, but a solution that’s tried and effective in one city could easily be implemented and benefit the other. I’d also add that, during my time at the Huntington Regional Chamber, I’ve noticed that a problem facing one city often migrates to the other city, so there’s a benefit to sharing ideas and solutions with each other.
“I think if we can keep talking and working together, we’ll overcome the provincialism and create stronger connections, but it will take time, patience and thick skin on both sides. By working together, we can ‘punch above our weight class’ in the economic development arena and can give potential businesses a broader and more comprehensive view of what we have to offer. But if we don’t work together, little will change, our population will continue to decrease, and the pessimism for our region will increase. We have to embrace bold change, and we have to do it now.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams shares that belief, saying a Huntington-Charleston market already exists.
“It is functional. It is influential. It has its own market dynamic. It simply has yet to receive an official designation,” Williams said. “Nevertheless, there is no denying that the Charleston-Huntington market does exist. The reason the Huntington-Charleston market exists is that we are already market partners. We are governmental partners. And we are cultural partners.”
He said the two cities already act as a single market — “Each has its own necessary distinction, but neither is able to function to full capacity without the other” — and he believes the state’s fate depends upon placing an MSA designation on the expanded Huntington-Charleston market.