HUNTINGTON — Although many students in West Virginia returned to in-person learning five days a week in early March, much of the 2020-21 school year has been conducted through a mix of virtual and in-person learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The blended learning model adopted by many schools has received mixed reactions from students.
McKynzie Stevens, a 17-year-old junior at Spring Valley High School in Huntington who followed the blended learning model for much of the year, said she has become angry, saddened and stressed out by school.
“A lot of students are just so stressed about school. I’ve broken down and cried over schoolwork and I’ve been really upset, and I can only imagine that a lot of other kids are stressed and upset about it, too,” she said.
Prior to local school districts’ decisions to return to in-person learning five days a week, Stevens said she understood that schools were teaching remotely and limiting in-person instruction as safety precautions against COVID-19, but she did not feel like she was learning nearly as much as she did when she was inside a classroom.
Rather than working on assignments in the classroom where a teacher is readily available to answer questions and clarify work, Stevens said she spent her days of “virtual learning” by herself, sometimes working for hours at a time on assignments.
“When we were in person, we got work but it was in person and we could work on it together, we could ask questions and we didn’t get a lot of homework,” she said. “Now there are days that I’m sitting at the table working on stuff for hours, and if I have questions I can message my teachers but I have to wait for answers.”
Besides the stress of work, Stevens said she was angry about the changes that have taken place this year, and that teachers do not seem to understand, although she said she knows teaching is different for them this year, too, and students are not the only ones facing challenges.
Stevens said her homework load depends on the class, but her elective courses were greatly affected by virtual schooling. She is enrolled in ROTC, Art III and a ceramics course at Spring Valley. She said her art and ceramics courses were primarily done in person when the color-coded map allowed in-person schooling for high school students.
With ROTC, Stevens said the classwork is completely different.
“It’s not ROTC at all,” she said. “Before coronavirus, we wore uniforms, we ran, we learned CPR and so much other. We rarely worked in a notebook. We were hands-on. Now, virtually, we’re stuck in a book and it’s just so different.”
With all the changes that came with virtual learning, Stevens said she was eager to return to in-person instruction all the time.
Tristan Hornbuckle, an eighth-grader at Huntington Middle School, has been learning through the blended schedule this year, and he said while his instruction for class is greatly affected, so are his extracurricular activities.
Hornbuckle said he has participated in tennis, track, football and basketball throughout his time in middle school, and he was voted president of student council this year. Football, basketball and track will have shortened seasons this year, and student council has not been able to be as active.
“Normally we would be having lots of meetings, we’d be setting up fundraisers and we would be doing a lot of stuff around the school, but with COVID, we can’t do all that,” he said. “We might have had a dance, but we can’t since COVID is still spreading a lot.”
While he does not feel like he is learning as much through virtual schooling, Hornbuckle said he does like certain aspects of learning online.
“In terms of social distancing and limiting the spread, I think (virtual learning) is good,” he said. “But it’s sort of hard for a lot of students, and me sometimes, without that in-person teacher instruction. Schoolwork can get tough and you can get behind.”
Beyond his core classes, Hornbuckle takes band and gym, which are both a little different this year.
While the main difference for band class is that students are socially distancing and the instruments are covered when they are not in use, gym is much more different.
“We still have to social distance, but we don’t play sports that involve passing a ball around or touching,” he said. “We play soccer, but everything still has to be wiped down super well.”
After the West Virginia Department of Education announced schools needed to resume in-person instruction five days a week, Hornbuckle said he is not as concerned with the spread of the coronavirus because the school has protective gear, people wear masks and teachers have been getting vaccinated.
Hornbuckle also said he understands this time is difficult for teachers as well, as they have to teach the same information to two groups and try to keep up with online work.
Austin Sawyer is a ninth-grader at Cabell Midland High School in Ona and said virtual learning does not work well for him and has negatively affected his ability to focus on schoolwork.
“It’s bad. I’m not learning as much and there’s no instruction,” Sawyer said. “Before COVID happened, it was way better.”
Sawyer said learning online does not actually teach him like he feels taught in the classroom. Additionally, if he messages a teacher to ask a question, sometimes it can take a couple days to get a response, which only delays his ability to do the work.
Sawyer has ADHD, and his mother, Kara Watson, said he is on a 504 learning schedule, a plan set up specifically for Sawyer to make sure he has the opportunity to be successful in school.
Watson said her son used to have a routine with school and be able to sit in the front of the class so he wouldn’t get distracted. As a single mom who works outside of the home, she has not been able to get him to focus on schoolwork.
Sawyer said he is not concerned about health, and he thinks five days of in-person instruction is better. He does not think virtual learning has any benefits.
“Five days in person is definitely better,” he said. “I get more homework and less teaching (with remote instruction). I don’t learn anything.”
Watson said she is not a fan of the blended learning either.
“I don’t like this at all,” she said. “Arguing with him about his homework is not how I want to spend my evenings with him.”
Because he did not have classes when he was expected to be online at specific times during the day, Sawyer said when he was not in school, there was no one making him complete work or talk to teachers, so he spent the day doing what he wanted.
He also said he will be happy to go back to having class in person all week.