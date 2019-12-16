HUNTINGTON — The Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall was anything but “mousey” Sunday during the First Stage Theatre Company’s final performance of the play “Stuart Little”
The play is based on the beloved children’s book by E.B. White that tells the story of a talking mouse who is born to human parents in New York City. The play is adapted by Joseph Robinette for The Dramatic Publishing Company.
Sunday’s performance featured more than 25 young performers from the Tri-State, ranging in age from high school to elementary students. The directing team includes director Zach Davis, assistant director Madelein Jackson and costume designer Tish Maynard.