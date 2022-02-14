HUNTINGTON — Five high-flying West Virginia teams advanced to the World Championship during Sunday’s drone qualifying tournament for middle and high school students hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University.
Teams from across West Virginia and southeastern Ohio demonstrated their skills by performing a series of tasks with their drones while maneuvering obstacles on a playing field.
Teams from Tolsia High School in Wayne County and Duval Middle School in Lincoln County were named tournament champions during the event at the Marshall University/Mountwest Community & Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technology facility at Huntington Tri-State Airport. The Duval team — known as the WV Mountain-airs — also won the High Flyer Award for the best overall score in the competition.
Other teams advancing to the May 10-12, 2022, REC Foundation Aerial Drones Competition World Championship in Dallas, Texas, are Hayes Middle School in Kanawha County and Team 6815D from Lincoln County High School, both tournament finalists; and Riverside High School in Kanawha County, which was named programming skills champion.
Cabell Midland High School’s Knight Flyers took home the Flight Crew Award, and team 6815D from Lincoln County High also won the Judge’s Award in addition to being named a tournament finalist.
Sunday’s RCBI-sponsored event is part of the REC Foundation Aerial Drones Competition (RAD), a nationwide initiative to provide students a fun, hands-on and affordable way to engage in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math by learning to program and safety operate drones, work as teams and research real-world applications of drone technology.
One of the fastest-growing STEM-focused activities for students, RAD has grown to more than 300 teams across the United States, including 32 in West Virginia.
Dr. Todd Ensign, program manager for the Education Resource Center at the NASA IV&V Facility in Fairmont, helped initiate the drone competitions in West Virginia and has been instrumental in the growth of the state’s program, which has tripled in size in the first three years.
“NASA has developed advanced drone technology to unravel the mysteries of the universe, including searching for life on Mars and exploring Titan, one of Saturn’s moons,” Ensign said. “We’re excited to inspire the next generation of drone pilots and aerospace engineers by engaging young people in educational aerial robotics.”
The drone competition followed Saturday’s VEX IQ Robotics Qualifying Tournament, also hosted by RCBI. Twenty-seven elementary and middle school teams from across West Virginia competed for a chance to advance to the State Championship in March at Fairmont State University.
RCBI’s robotics and drone activities are made possible through the support of the West Virginia NASA Space Grant Consortium, the NASA IV&V Education Resource Center, the West Virginia Robotics Alliance and community volunteers. For more information, contact Deacon Stone, director of RCBI’s Center for Innovation and Maker Vault, at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.