HUNTINGTON — Students from Barbour, Clay, Marshall and Upshur counties were named finalists in the fifth annual West Virginia Agriculture Technology & Innovation Student Competition sponsored by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University and a group of statewide partners.
On Wednesday, they competed for the grand prize at the West Virginia Agriculture Innovation Showcase in Huntington, a prize that ultimately went to Luke Farnsworth, a student at Philip Barbour High School in Barbour County.
His innovation was an automation system for crop high tunnels that saves farmers time and reduces physical labor by electronically opening the side panels when sensors indicate the temperature inside is about to exceed the desired temperature for particular plants.
The grand champion will receive $500 and the assistance of a business coach in developing an idea into a commercially viable venture.
The category winners, who each received $100 prizes, were Charity Coleman and Shayna Bennett, Clay County High School — Agribusiness Systems; Katie Nolan, Buckhannon-Upshur High School — Animal Systems; Tyler Lough, Brennen Humphrey and Joseph Tanner, Clay County High School — Environmental and Natural Resources; Savanna Garrison, Sherrard Middle School — Food Products & Processing Systems; Kendra Spotloe and Ashlee Huffman, Buckhannon-Upshur High School — Plant Systems; and Luke Farnsworth and Marissa Schiefelbein, Philip Barbour High School — Power, Structure & Technical Systems.
Category winners were announced Nov. 21 during the West Virginia Agriculture Innovation Showcase in Moorefield. The showcases and student competition are sponsored by RCBI, Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Education.
“More than 180 students from across the state entered this year’s competition,” said Bill Woodrum, coordinator of Agricultural Innovations and director of entrepreneurship at RCBI.
Several of the students were not able to attend Wednesday’s competition because of icy weather conditions across the state and several county school systems had closed school.
“We still had a great day seeing the latest agricultural innovations on display and watch our finalists present their ideas for improving agriculture in West Virginia,” Woodrum said.