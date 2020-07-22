HUNTINGTON — In preparation for students’ return to school in the fall, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Cabell County Schools will have three more drive-thru immunization clinics.
Events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Huntington East Middle School, July 29 at Barboursville Middle School and Aug. 5 at Milton Elementary School.
Drive-thru is encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins will be accommodated if needed.
Multiple vaccinations are required to enter preschool as well as for seventh- and 12th-graders.
Parents or guardians are advised to bring their child’s shot record to the event and the child’s insurance card if they have one.
More information about vaccinations can be found at www.cabellhealth.org or www.cdc.gov, and if anyone considering attending the clinic has been exposed to someone suspected to have COVID-19, they are asked to vaccinate at another time.
In the event of inclement weather, the clinics will be canceled.