HUNTINGTON — A senator in the Marshall University Student Government Association said she has asked her peers to pass a resolution asking that Kenova native Brad Smith not be considered as a candidate for the university’s presidency.
Smith is among five finalists announced by the Marshall University Board of Governors in September after current President Jerome Gilbert announced he would not seek a contract extension next summer. The finalists have spent the past 10 days making official visits to Huntington before the board makes its final decision Oct. 28.
The finalists are Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development and knowledge enterprise at the University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University; Robyn Hannigan, provost, Clarkson University; Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI); and Smith, Marshall alumnus, philanthropist and former CEO of Intuit.
Jessica Spoor, a senator in the Marshall University Student Government Association, said she submitted a resolution Tuesday for the SGA to formally ask the Board of Governors to reconsider Smith’s nomination for the presidency.
Spoor said she believes students generally have a favorable opinion of Smith — because of his contributions to the university and his charismatic character during his official campus visit last week — but have not taken into account his past.
{p dir=”ltr”}Smith said he is in full support of the democratic process and welcomes any spirited debate, which he said he believes is part of the Marshall and collegiate experience. He said he is for any open and honest discussion.
{p dir=”ltr”}“In my professional and personal life, integrity without compromise has always been my moral compass,” he said. “The decisions I’ve made have always been in service to those that I serve, and the same would hold true if I were elected the president of Marshall.”
Spoor said Smith’s donation of $25 million to Marshall’s business school and $10 million scholarship program creates a major conflict of interest for the Board of Governors.
The West Virginia Ethics Commission previously told The Herald-Dispatch there are no ethical complications when it comes to the school hiring Smith. Ethics Commission Executive Director Kim Weber said a donor may be hired to a state university, as long as favoritism does not factor into the hiring.
Spoor also referred to a previous Herald-Dispatch report in which Chris Miller, current board member, lobbied for a City Council candidate he said Smith favored. Smith denied having anything to do with Miller’s actions. Spoor questioned the integrity of Smith, who was a CEO of Intuit, owner of TurboTax, which has undergone scrutiny in recent years for methods of charging individuals to file their taxes, she said.
“They are hoping that students and faculty don’t know his past so they don’t face any backlash,” she said. “This resolution will force all of my constituents to know Smith’s past, so that the board will feel more pressure to not elect Smith, knowing that they will be held accountable by students.”
Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said students are an important part of the search process and have had a seat at the table of the search since the start.
“Their collective voice helped shape the preferred qualifications that the search committee used to evaluate the candidates, and I hope our students continue to provide us with their feedback after each candidate’s on-campus visits. Because of the transparent and inclusive nature of this search, the Board of Governors is very confident that we now have five well-qualified candidates to choose from when we select our next president,” he wrote in a text message to The Herald-Dispatch.
Spoor said she decided to submit the resolution after hearing concerns from other classmates and professors. She submitted the resolution to committee for review this week and said it will go up for a vote at the SGA’s next meeting, Oct. 26. She said she feels certain it has the support needed to pass.
“It’s important that they take the student body’s opinion into consideration because we will be the ones directly affected,” she said. “The students not being first priority when it comes to decisions like these is the antithesis of what Marshall was created for.”
If it passes, it will go into effect when signed by the pro tempore and student body president and be submitted to the Board of Governors before members make their selection Oct. 28.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-6be6252e-7fff-a1eb-e59b-51959413d473”}Smith said he hopes the parties that have raised the concerns know they share a common bond, which is a love for Marshall and hopes for its successful future.{/span}