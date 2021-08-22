The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Twenty-six Cabell County 4-H students were recognized at the regular meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, Aug. 17, for award-winning entries in the 2021 Cabell County Fair Livestock Show.

Winners were announced during the Cabell County Fair and each student was applauded by Board of Education members and other district administrators. Each individual in attendance at the meeting receive a special coin from Superintendent Ryan Saxe.

The 2021 Cabell County Fair Livestock Show awards are as follows, based on this list provided by Cabell County Schools:

Market Steers

Grand Champion, Senior Showmanship second place: Charles “CJ” Simpson

Reserve Champion, Senior Showmanship first place: Marlee Norris

Junior showmanship first place; Rookie of the Year: Luke Norris

Junior showmanship second place: Noah Prichard

Best homegrown: Kierra Holley

Market Lambs

Grand Champion; Junior Showmanship first place; Senior Showmanship first place: Adison Wilmoth

Rookie of the Year: Jon Deitz

Cabell County Born and Raised: Kendall Black

Special Lambs

Grand Champion: Aidan Hanna and Kayley Smith

Feeder Steers

Grand Champion; Junior Showmanship second place; Senior Showmanship second place; Rookie of the Year; Cabell County Born and Raised: Allie Clagg

Senior Showmanship second place: Chaston Holley

Feeder Heifers

Reserve Champion: Dillion Smith

Junior showmanship second place: Macey Norris

Senior showmanship first place: Kenzie Morrison

Best homegrown: Makinle Prichard

Market Swine

Grand Champion: Madison Tooley

Reserve Champion; Senior Showmanship first place: Tristen Childers

Junior Showmanship first place: Justin Smith

Junior Showmanship second place; Senior Showmanship second place: Kayley Smith

Rookie of the Year: Maddie Smith

Best Homegrown, Cabell County Born and Raised: Kacey Dixon

Market Goats

Grand Champion; Rookie of the Year; Cabell County Born and Raised: Chloe Irwin

Junior Showmanship second place: Kaitlin Scarberry

Senior Showmanship first place: Brittaney Walker

Market Rabbits

Grand Champion; Junior Showmanship first place; Senior Showmanship second place: Analeigh Armstrong

Senior Showmanship first place: Danielle Berry

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

