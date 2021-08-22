HUNTINGTON — Twenty-six Cabell County 4-H students were recognized at the regular meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, Aug. 17, for award-winning entries in the 2021 Cabell County Fair Livestock Show.
Winners were announced during the Cabell County Fair and each student was applauded by Board of Education members and other district administrators. Each individual in attendance at the meeting receive a special coin from Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
The 2021 Cabell County Fair Livestock Show awards are as follows, based on this list provided by Cabell County Schools:
Market Steers
Grand Champion, Senior Showmanship second place: Charles “CJ” Simpson
Reserve Champion, Senior Showmanship first place: Marlee Norris
Junior showmanship first place; Rookie of the Year: Luke Norris
Junior showmanship second place: Noah Prichard
Best homegrown: Kierra Holley
Market Lambs
Grand Champion; Junior Showmanship first place; Senior Showmanship first place: Adison Wilmoth
Rookie of the Year: Jon Deitz
Cabell County Born and Raised: Kendall Black
Special Lambs
Grand Champion: Aidan Hanna and Kayley Smith
Feeder Steers
Grand Champion; Junior Showmanship second place; Senior Showmanship second place; Rookie of the Year; Cabell County Born and Raised: Allie Clagg
Senior Showmanship second place: Chaston Holley
Feeder Heifers
Reserve Champion: Dillion Smith
Junior showmanship second place: Macey Norris
Senior showmanship first place: Kenzie Morrison
Best homegrown: Makinle Prichard
Market Swine
Grand Champion: Madison Tooley
Reserve Champion; Senior Showmanship first place: Tristen Childers
Junior Showmanship first place: Justin Smith
Junior Showmanship second place; Senior Showmanship second place: Kayley Smith
Rookie of the Year: Maddie Smith
Best Homegrown, Cabell County Born and Raised: Kacey Dixon
Market Goats
Grand Champion; Rookie of the Year; Cabell County Born and Raised: Chloe Irwin
Junior Showmanship second place: Kaitlin Scarberry
Senior Showmanship first place: Brittaney Walker
Market Rabbits
Grand Champion; Junior Showmanship first place; Senior Showmanship second place: Analeigh Armstrong
Senior Showmanship first place: Danielle Berry
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.