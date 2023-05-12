MILTON — Milton Elementary School students broke ground on the new school site alongside Cabell County Schools and West Virginia officials Thursday.
Cabell County Schools welcomed Gov. Jim Justice, local legislators, community members and some Milton Elementary students to celebrate the start of construction for the new school, being built along Newmans Branch Road just outside Milton’s city limits.
“The joyous groundbreaking ceremony is the culmination of many years of careful planning and it is the direct result of a community standing together for the success of all our children,” said Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
After students assisted in shoveling the first piles of dirt on the new school’s location, third grader Kate Shields and fourth grader Jaxon Chapman said they had fun helping break new ground.
Both students said they were excited for the new school. Chapman said even though he may not be able to attend the school, slated to be complete during the 2024-25 school year, he’s looking forward to seeing it complete, as his mom is a teacher and his little brother will attend.
The two-story building will feature kindergarten and first grade classrooms on the first floor and second through fifth grade on the second floor. Along with the music and art classrooms, special education classrooms and the shared cafeteria and gym space, the new building will also feature a media center with folding walls to make the space bigger or smaller as needed.
“All I can really say is, ‘Wow,’” said Milton Elementary School Principal Shannon Leggett. “We waited two years for this to happen and finally, today’s the day. So we’re breaking ground on a state-of-the-art facility for our kids here to further their education, so thank you.”
Justice asked students if they love their teachers and the adults if they loved their school community, and said good things must be happening in the schools after hearing positive responses.
“If you want real growth and real goodness and real things to happen in our state, we need to place education as our centerpiece, and you’re doing that. You’re doing it right now,” he said.
Kim Cooper, assistant superintendent of safety and ancillary services, recounted some of Milton Elementary’s history. She said it was started by the 1948 district superintendent who found the location of the current school in a then-cow patch.
Cooper said now, the groundbreaking ceremony took place on another farm, which was previously used to raise cattle and provide vegetables to a family and their neighbors. He said he hopes the students will know their history while working toward their futures.
“My hope is that in the next 75 years, Milton Elementary will reflect on the past and continually plan for the future where these kids can be educated and prepared to be caring, prosperous and productive adults,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
