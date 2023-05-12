The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Milton Elementary School students broke ground on the new school site alongside Cabell County Schools and West Virginia officials Thursday.

Cabell County Schools welcomed Gov. Jim Justice, local legislators, community members and some Milton Elementary students to celebrate the start of construction for the new school, being built along Newmans Branch Road just outside Milton’s city limits.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

