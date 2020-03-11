Students’ artwork to be showcased Thursday
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools invites the public to attend “A Night on Fifth” Superintendent’s Art Walk from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Cabell County Schools Central Office first floor, 2850 5th Ave., in Huntington.
The main entrance and parking are located at the rear of the building.
The art show will feature student artwork from Huntington High School, Salt Rock Elementary School, Southside Elementary School and Spring Hill Elementary School. Hors d’oeuvres prepared by Huntington High School ProStart will be served.
For more information, call academic specialist Marisa Main at 304-528-5340.