RUSSELL, Ky. — Students from South Point to Portsmouth, Ohio, were awarded $36,000 as part of the Glocknew Dare to Dream High School Pitch Competition last week.
Three-person teams competed in a program similar to “Shark Tank,” a television show, where they pitch a program or project as a way to seek funding, said Mick Fosson, a principal with an angel investment group that funded the project.
“We had about 40 students from 13 local high schools participate in the program this year,” Fosson said. “It is an effort to stop the brain drain from the Tri-State.”
Ohio and Kentucky high schools participated in the program. No West Virginia high schools participated this year, he said. The winners were announced at a program at Shawnee State University.
Russell High School students finished first, third and fourth in the program this year, said Missy Wilburn, a Russell High School marketing teacher.
Autumn Jeffrey, Gracie Bates and Jasmine Webb won first place for a project called Locked and Loaded Game Birds. As a result, they received $6,450. Under their new business model, their company will rent guns, provide ammo, bird dogs, group photos and clean and pheasants taken by customers, according to a news release.
Eric Williams, Daniel Blanton and Ben Hammond finished third and were awarded $4,250 for a project called Batter’s Eye to produce T-shirts. The three Russell students also established a website https://batters-eye.com.
Brody Stump, Garrett Wilburn and Elijah Abdon finished fourth and were awarded $3,650 for their project called Boudee Backyard BBQ. The students welded grill grate for stone firepits and fabricated a smoker and are taking orders for their products.
“This is the sixth year we have participated,” Wilburn said. “We teach entrepreneurship, so this program was a natural fit for us.”