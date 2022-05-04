Ella Adkins and Ben McElroy walk the Highlander Trail on Thursday at Huntington High School. The two worked together to install an arch and benches at the trail entrance for their Honors Program senior passion project.
HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington High School students used their senior project as an opportunity to bring awareness to a trail on school grounds.
Seniors Ella Adkins and Ben McElroy took their senior passion project to work with carpentry and welding students to create an archway and benches at the beginning of the Highlander Trail, which goes around school grounds.
McElroy said the pair hoped to use the project as a chance to remind the community about local trail access and to promote physical activity outside.
“The goal of this project was to promote both mental and physical health,” he said. “As we know, COVID really took a toll on a ton of things along with mental and physical health, so we were hoping to promote the trails and make more people want to run on them.”
Visitors will now see a bright yellow sign with “Highlander Trail” as they drive up to the school.
Adkins said she and McElroy worked with Cabell County Career Technology Center welding and carpentry students to complete the project, and they appreciated the hard work put in by students and faculty to help create their vision for the trail entrance.
Hugh Roberts, carpentry instructor at the career center, said welding students cut out the letters of the trail sign and painted it, while carpentry students built the archway and benches around the entrance.
Roberts said the students enjoyed getting out of the classroom, and projects such as the Highlander Trail entrance sign are good opportunities to build experience for them.
“They are happy to get out and work,” he said. “It gives our kids better experience across everything and gives them lots of experience with different things.”
The students said there are plans to build another bench and add flowers around the entrance, but they expect the project to be completed within the next week.
The trail is about 1 1/2 miles long and has some hills that make the track slightly challenging, Adkins said, but the views make it worthwhile.
“You really have to motivate yourself to run on these trails, but aside from that, it’s very, very beautiful,” she said.
Adkins and McElroy also thanked their sponsors, who helped bring their vision to life by donating funds, materials or time.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
