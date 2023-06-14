The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Sixteen middle and high school students participating in the Builders Lab! summer camp put their learning into action Tuesday at Marshall University.

During the second day of West Virginia Science Adventures’ Builders Lab! summer camp in Morrow Library, students learned about the language of descriptive statistics and then used that knowledge to help them build a balloon-powered car. The students also modified the car to make it roll straighter and farther.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you