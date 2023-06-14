Thirteen-year-old Abigail Cartwright builds a balloon powered car during the West Virginia Science Adventures’ Builders Lab! summer camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Marshall University’s Morrow Library in Huntington.
Thirteen-year-old Austin McClung builds a balloon powered car during the West Virginia Science Adventures’ Builders Lab! summer camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Marshall University’s Morrow Library in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Sixteen middle and high school students participating in the Builders Lab! summer camp put their learning into action Tuesday at Marshall University.
During the second day of West Virginia Science Adventures’ Builders Lab! summer camp in Morrow Library, students learned about the language of descriptive statistics and then used that knowledge to help them build a balloon-powered car. The students also modified the car to make it roll straighter and farther.
