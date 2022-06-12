Faith Fletcher, of Ashland, center, receives her crown alongside Nex Menshouse, of Ashland, after being named Rainbow Royalty during the Rainbow Formal on Saturday, June 11, 2022, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It was a sea of colors Saturday as high school students from across West Virginia celebrated at the Rainbow Formal in Huntington.
The event, organized specifically for LGBTQ+ high school students from across the state, took place at Marshall University. It is one of several events being held in the area during Pride Month, which is celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, known as the tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States.
What was initially a day of remembrance has evolved over time into a monthlong celebration including parades, picnics, parties, workshops and more across the country.
Huntington’s Pride Month events are tailored to be as inclusive as possible to include people in the LGBTQ+ community as well as advocates and allies.
Other events include the Queer Comedy Showcase at 8 p.m. June 15 at The Cellar Door; the Exclaim Records “Limelight Pride Party” at 8 p.m. June 18 at The Loud; an outdoor Pride party from 5 to 9 p.m. June 24 along 14th Street West; and a book signing featuring Neema Avashia at 5 p.m. June 25 at Booktenders in Barboursville.
