HUNTINGTON — If you think student artwork is typically relegated to school hallways and home refrigerators, think again.
Cabell County Schools aims to change that, elevating the creations to a curated display deemed “A Night on Fifth,” which, like many other art gallery openings, also treats attendees to entertainment and refreshments to be enjoyed while they peruse the artwork.
The first Superintendent’s Art Walk of the new year took place Thursday evening at the Cabell County Schools Central Office, and featured student artwork from Altizer Elementary, Cox Landing Elementary, Explorer Academy, Guyandotte Elementary, Highlawn Elementary, Meadows Elementary, Milton Elementary and Village of Barboursville Elementary School.
Community members are encouraged to attend these free events.
Entertainment on Thursday was provided by Milton Middle School students Josh Hardesty, Hayden Walden, Gibson Davis and Jessina Stender, and hors d’oeuvres prepared by Huntington High School ProStart were served.