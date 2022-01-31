HUNTINGTON — A group of local students is doing its part to help better their community by giving their time and food to help those in Huntington who are less fortunate.
To kick off Catholic Schools Week, Our Lady of Fatima students participated in a service project that provided lunch to several who live or were seeking shelter at Harmony House on Monday afternoon.
The lunches were made at the school and delivered in front of Harmony House and also given out door-to-door to some of the residents there.
“I really don’t believe it’s a coincidence that on the first day of Catholic Schools Week we are volunteering at Harmony House,” eighth grader Reed Little said. “I feel like it really shows our virtues as a Catholic school just to come down and help people that might not be as fortunate as us.”
The project is one of many activities planned for the students’ week, but one that impacted some of them as much as it did those people with whom they interacted.
“We came here as part of a service project to give the homeless population lunch, water and do it in a respectful way that shows them they matter and that we love them and care for them,” Student Council president Alvaro Yemba said. “It has been such hard winter with how cold and snowy it has been.”
Missy Morrison, director of development and community engagement at Harmony House, said her generation is the one setting the bar for younger ones when it comes to serving the community around them, which starts with seeing a need and acting upon it.
“It’s exactly what I did with my daughter,” Morrison said. “If I don’t teach her to see the need and to feel compelled to help, then I’ve failed. What’s happening here is the same thing. You see the need and you can’t unsee it, and I think it makes a lifetime of difference in our attitudes towards people.”
It was a chance for students not only to serve others but to see firsthand the positive impact their actions had on those same people.
“I was very surprised at how many people there were here and I am just happy and blessed that we were able to come down here,” Claire Little said.
“I really like helping people and so it’s nice to help people and be able to make lunches for them. I like to see people’s smiles and hear their laughs and see them happy so I’m really grateful to be able to do this today,” classmate Carmen Yemba added.
Catholic School Week continues for the rest of the week with the majority of activities occurring inside the school including themed dress-up days like decade day, school spirit day and others, and students versus staff volleyball to end the week.
The school will also host its kindergarten open house event on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. Parents and their students who are entering kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year can meet teachers and administrators and tour the facility.
The kindergarten registration fee is waived for those who attend.