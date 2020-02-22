MILTON — Fourteen teams of eighth-graders from nine schools in Cabell, Logan, Lincoln, Mingo and Mason counties competed in the regional West Virginia State History Bowl tournament at Milton Middle School on Saturday morning.
The students had a chance to showcase their knowledge of state culture, geography, government, history, literature and sports amid the hum of chatter and buzzers.
Barboursville Middle School took first place, and Huntington Middle School’s Team 1 received runner-up.
The two teams will have the opportunity to compete at the state tournament in April at the Culture Center in Charleston.
The event was coordinated by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.