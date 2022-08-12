Cabell Midland High School student Emma Gillenwater, left, receives a shot from registered nurse Michelle Kirby during a back-to-school immunization clinic on Friday at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington.
Cabell Midland High School student Ethan Bohm, left, receives a shot from registered nurse Nicole Jackson during a back-to-school immunization clinic on Friday at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It’s almost time for students to head back to the classroom, but first they need to roll up their sleeves.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department hosted a back-to-school immunization clinic Friday for students entering seventh and 12th grades to help make sure they are up to date with vaccinations required before they return to school.
The state of West Virginia has established immunization requirements for all students entering the seventh and 12th grades. Seventh-grade students must have Tdap and MCV4 vaccinations, while 12th-grade students are required to have an up-to-date Tdap and MCV4 series.
Vaccinations must be received by the first day of school, and students who have not received the vaccinations will not be allowed to attend school on the first day.
Cabell County students return to school Wednesday, Aug. 17.
